April 19 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 1400 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS — More than 10,200 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 41,413 new cases overnight.

An additional 11 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 10,293.

The total number of cases statewide is now 453,351.

There are currently 337 infected people hospitalized, and 39 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 2,443,129, while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,097,425 (as of April 18).

