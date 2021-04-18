April 18 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 500 new cases overnight

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

NEW ORLEANS — More than 10,200 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 523 new cases overnight.

An additional 9 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 10,282.

The total number of cases statewide is now 451,955.

There are currently 317 infected people hospitalized, and 42 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 2,355,822, while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,035,070 (as of April 18.)