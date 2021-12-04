Approaching cruise ship contains at least 10 cases of COVID-19, NOLA officials report

The “Norwegian Breakaway” cruise liner leaves the Meyer-Werft shipyard in Papenburg, northwestern Germany, on March 13, 2013. The new ship, which is 324 meters long and 40 meters wide, is the largest built here to date. AFP PHOTO / CARMEN JASPERSEN GERMANY OUT (Photo credit should read CARMEN JASPERSEN/DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans reported that the Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship set to return and disembark in New Orleans this weekend contains 10 COVID-19 cases among its crew and passengers.

The Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) ship set sail from New Orleans on Nov. 28 and stopped in Belize, Honduras and Mexico with more than 3,200 people on board.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Health, the Port of New Orleans and city officials are reportedly aware of the developing situation and working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to initiate existing COVID-19 agreements and protocols with the cruise line.