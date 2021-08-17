Two popular state festivals canceled due to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — If you have ever made the trip to Natchitoches, you know how good the meat pies are in town.

Unfortunately, the upcoming Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival is canceled again because of the coronavirus.

The Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival released this statement about the decision:

For the second year in a row, the Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19. After weeks of surging coronavirus cases has put Louisiana on the nation’s radar as one of the worst state’s affected by the fourth surge along with the increase in children’s exposure, we must sadly announce that the 2021 Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival, scheduled to take place September 17-18, will not occur as planned. As a result of the current exponential growth of new COVID cases in Louisiana and the region and the ongoing public health emergency, we now look forward to next fall and will present the festival during its traditional timeframe. Next year’s dates are September 16 – 17, 2022. In the meantime, we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials, so that we can all soon experience together the joy that is Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival.

So, what might go well after a few meat pies? Okay, this might not be for everyone…but how about beignets?

Well, you won’t be able to get them at the 2021 Beignet Fest in New Orleans. The Beignet Fest is citing the same reason as the Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival.

The COVID-19 pandemic strikes again.

The founder and executive director of Beignet Fest and the Tres Doux Foundation released this statement about the decision to cancel the festival:

“The mission of the Tres Doux Foundation is to celebrate, embrace and enhance the lives of children with developmental delays and disabilities by presenting them as whole beings, and to support organizations that do the same. As such, we are dedicated to the health and safety of children of all abilities, and we feel it is best to cancel the 2021 Beignet Fest. We look forward to returning in 2022. “In the meantime, our community could use your help. First and foremost, if you are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine and have not received one, please get it now. Secondly, if you bought a ticket or planned to buy a ticket to the 2021 Beignet Fest, we ask you to consider donating that money to our foundation so we can make grants this year. As a father of a child on the autism spectrum, I set about to make a difference through Beignet Fest and the Tres Doux Foundation with the support of others like you. Together we have a chance to lend a hand to children who need extra help to make their way in the world. To donate, visit www.beignetfest.com. For those fans who have already purchased tickets, you will receive an email with information on how to get a refund or make a donation. “To keep the spirit of the festival alive, we encourage would-be festival goers to ‘fest in place’ on September 25 by visiting food vendors that were slated to participate in the event. You will have an opportunity to enjoy amazing beignet dishes and also help ease the financial blow the vendors are experiencing missing the festival for a second year in a row. Stay tuned for more details from food vendors to come on social media. “We truly appreciate everyone’s support through these difficult times.”

As some like to say when their team loses, there is always next year.