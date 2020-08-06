Angry teachers confront Jefferson Parish School Board

NEW ORLEANS – Dozens of angry teachers protested at a meeting of the Jefferson Parish School Board Wednesday (Aug. 5), demanding a delay in the reopening of schools because of Covid 19.

Teachers and staff have been in schools this week, preparing for the return of students next week. But the Jefferson Federation of Teachers, and the Louisiana Federation of Teachers, say the school staff are not prepared to safely resume classes.

Some teachers say they don’t have the personal protective equipment that the Board has promised. Others say they are unable to competently teach a combination of in-class and distance learning. And some say the fear of the unknown will make it difficult for teachers and students to stay focused.

The last straw seemed to come Wednesday, when Jefferson Parish Schools revealed that a “handful” of teachers and staff had already tested positive for the virus.

Vicki Bristol, Director of Communications, told WGNO that the school district “expects there to be cases (of the virus) in our schools throughout the year, given the levels of Covid 19 in our communities.”

Bristol also said that when a school employee tests positive, the schools will “notify any employees and families that have been in close contact with the affected individual and implement the safety protocols.”

That assurance did not ease the fears of teachers at Wednesday’s Board meeting, as you can see in WGNO Reporter Jacob Bradford’s report above.