Andouille Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — A popular Louisiana festival joins the growing list of events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday afternoon, organizers of St. John the Baptist Parish’s Andouille Festival broke the news on Facebook that the event was canceled.

The event was scheduled for October 15 through 17.

Andouille Festival joins the list of events canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, including Jazz Fest, Gretna Fest, and the 2021 National Fried Chicken Festival.

Featuring live music, a pageant, and community fellowship, the festival highlights the event’s namesake, the Andouille sausage, in new and classic dishes alike.

There is no word yet on plans for 2022.