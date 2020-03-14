AMC Theatres will remain open, seating capacity to be reduced by 50%

On Friday, AMC Theatres released the following message, explaining their plans for COVID-19 prevention.
To our valued A-List members, AMC Stubs members, and guests,
If you are like me, your email inbox has been flooded by communications from companies detailing their responses to the coronavirus. Before I share with you what we are doing at AMC Theatres, I want to take a moment to share with you an optimistic thought.
The challenge that this outbreak represents to you, and to your family, friends and community is likely not similar to anything you have seen before. All of us currently find ourselves having to process our way through uncertainty, understandable anxiety and heightened risk. At some point though, hopefully sooner rather than later, the world will return to normal. Throughout history, people have always risen to meet whatever challenges have been thrown their way — usually emerging stronger than ever.
What is most important now is that you stay safe and healthy. To that end, here is what AMC is doing to help ensure the safety and health of our moviegoers and theatre teams.
Earlier today, AMC announced our detailed plan to ensure a clean and healthy movie-watching environment for you at our U.S. theatres. Most importantly, we have taken bold nationwide action to encourage “social distancing.”
LIMITING SEAT CAPACITY IN EVERY AMC AUDITORIUM
- To give you more empty space around you within our theatres, we are capping ticket availability to 50% of the normal seating capacity for every showtime in every auditorium at all AMC theatres nationwide. Once we hit 50% of an auditorium’s capacity, movie screenings will show as being Sold Out, even though by definition there will be a large number of unfilled seats. This will begin Saturday, March 14, and for now, will continue until April 30.
- For those AMC auditoriums with more than 500 seats, we will further reduce bookings to a maximum of 250 people in any case.
- And, it goes without saying that AMC is actively complying with all current and future federal, state and local authorities’ directives on social gathering.
ENHANCED THEATRE CLEANING
- AMC theatre teams are following AMC’s stringent health and safety cleaning protocols, which include that every auditorium is thoroughly cleaned between each and every showtime.
- In addition, AMC has instituted enhanced cleaning protocols, which ensure that at least once per hour within an AMC building, the theatre team is cleaning high-touch point areas, including: kiosks, counter tops, restroom areas, glass, handrails and doorknobs.
GUIDANCE FOR GUESTS AND THEATRE STAFF
- AMC has mandated that any theatre associate who feels ill is excused from work and should not come to the theatre.
- We urge all potential guests to stay at home and seek medical assistance if they are not feeling well.