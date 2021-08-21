Am I eligible to get the COVID booster? Local medical expert tells you what you need to know

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — It’s a question many people have on their minds right now, am I eligible to get a COVID booster shot? and if so, when?

According to the Chief Medical Officer for Southeast Health, Dr. George Narby, the concern is that the immune response to the vaccination may fade over time.

This is why he said the CDC is recommending people who are undergoing active chemo-therapy for cancer, who have leukemia, who are on immune-modulating medication, or who have infections that affect their immune system get the booster.

“That’s the reason the recommendation is to go ahead and get a third shot and give your immune system another chance to develop an immune response against COVID,” Dr. Narby said.

Dr. Narby said Southeast will be offering the booster to those who are immunocompromised, and the hospital will make an announcement when shots for those people will be available.