All performances at Saenger, Mahalia Jackson canceled

NEW ORLEANS – The Saenger Theatre and Mahalia Jackson Theater will remain dark for the foreseeable future.

Saenger general manager David Skinner said the decision to cancel all performances at the venues came after Governor John Bel Edwards announced this afternoon that all public gatherings of more than 250 people will be banned until April 13.

“We are therefore suspending all performances at the Saenger Theatre and Mahalia Jackson Theater until further notice,” Skinner said. “At this time, we are working toward rescheduling some of our upcoming performances. We will communicate schedule changes via social media, email and our websites. Ticket holders will be contacted directly. We will be monitoring the situation and look forward to welcoming you back to the Saenger Theatre and Mahalia Jackson Theater when we reopen.”