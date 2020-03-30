All Louisiana Justice of the Peace Courts ordered to cease operations through April 14

JEFFERSON, LA – All Louisiana Justice of the Peace Courts have been ordered to suspend their operation through April 14, in compliance with the Louisiana Governor’s Public Health Emergency Proclamations.

This includes canceling all civil trials, hearings and court appearances.

Further, all civil legal deadlines, including prescription, are also suspended until at least Monday, April 13.

These orders and deadlines are subject to change at any time. All parties will receive appropriate legal notice of their new court appearance dates.

According to Judge Kevin J. Centanni, president of Louisiana Justices of the Peace and Constables Association, “During this time, it is not an opportunity for tenants to avoid paying rent nor give landlords a chance to repossess their property. These orders are necessary to protect the health and safety of the public in line with the best guidance and direction from the White House, the Centers for Disease Control and state health officials.”

This notice is in no way to be construed as legal advice. All parties are encouraged to contact their attorney.

For information on the state’s response to COVID-19, visit LDH.louisiana.gov/Coronavirus. Additional resources are also available from the CDC at www.coronavirus.gov/. Citizens can dial 211 or text the keyword LACOVID to 898-211 for the most current information about the outbreak as it becomes available.

