All Discovery Schools closed after COVID-19 outbreak

NEW ORLEANS – After putting an entire first grade class under quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure, Discovery Schools has decided to close all their campuses until September 11 out of an abundance of caution.

School officials say they are working with the Ochsner Safe Return to Schools Team and Department of Health.

They had a few positive cases at their campuses and enacted their plan to learn in place. Online learning will begin on Tuesday.

In working with the Ochsner Safe Return to Schools Team, the Department of Health, and our Administration Team, we decided to close all Discovery campuses until September 11, 2020 out of an abundance of caution. We have had two positive cases on our Vintage Campus, one positive case on the Loyola Campus, one positive case on the Dr. John Ochsner Discovery campus. Our Maine campus has no positive cases, but has children quarantining or needing to be cleared by doctors due to illness. As more testing is done, more cases may arise. We have enacted our plan to learn-in-place. Students were already able to meet their teachers and learn about their online access. Computers are being distributed and online learning will begin on on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. The Discovery community is one of hard work and resilience and we will get through this together. To minimize confusion, we ask our school community to refer to official correspondence from our school. Discovery Health Sciences Academy CEO Patty Glaser