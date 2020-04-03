All children welcome, 100,000 meals served so far during the Pandemic.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO)- Since schools are closed and many parents are out of work right now, the worries have started. Many are questioning, how the children will eat.

One school district is making sure all students are being well fed. In fact, their providing thousands of meals daily, and you don't have to be a Jefferson Parish student to get the meals.

“If your 18 years or younger, we will feed you if you’re a special needs student, well feed you. If you’re 21 years or younger, we will feed you. So it doesn’t have to be a Jefferson parish public school student any child in our community will be fed.” Dr. Cade Brumley, Superintendent of Jefferson Parish Schools.

The employees at Terrytown Elementary have it down to a science. Parents and guardians drive up, say how many kids they have then, they grab a meal and go.

“We just wanted to be here when our families needed us to provide some of that consistency in the lives of our families and so that’s why we’ve been doing this," said Dr. Cade Brumley, Superintendent of Jefferson Parish Schools.

The truly incredible part about this grab and go program is that, it started the Wednesday after schools closed and in three days they fed 38,000 meals. Since then, that number continues to go up.

“I think when parents are coming through this meal line, they know that their school system is here for them and I think that means a lot," shared Dr. Brumley. "We have employees who are in these kitchens who are doing this work out on these lines, giving this curbside delivery and they are stepping up for our families when our families need them most.”

There are some important changes to note for the next few weeks.

“We’re actually going to a Monday, Wednesday, Friday model," explained Dr. Brumley. "Our families will be able to pick up meals multiple days at a time, including throughout the weekend."

From 11:00 am until 1:00 pm, Monday through Friday parents or guardians can pick up the lunches at one of the 13 locations.

The grab and go locations are:

● Bissonet Plaza Elementary: 6818 Kawanee Drive in Metairie

● Emmett Gilbert School: 435 S. Jamie Blvd. in Westwego

● Fisher: 2529 Jean Lafitte Blvd. in Lafitte

● Gretna Middle: 910 Gretna Blvd. in Gretna

● Hazel Park Elementary: 8809 Jefferson Hwy. in River Ridge

● Marie Riviere Elementary: 1564 Lake Ave. in Metairie

● Marrero Middle: 4100 7th Street in Marrero

● Meisler Middle: 3700 Cleary Ave. in Metairie

● Riverdale High: 240 Riverdale Drive in Jefferson

● Terrytown Elementary: 550 E. Forest Lawn Drive in Terrytown

● Truman School: 5417 Ehret Road in Marrero

● Woods Elementary: 1037 31st Street in Kenner

● Worley Middle: 801 Spartans Drive in Westwego

For more stories by Peyton LoCicero, follow her on social media.

Facebook.com/PeytonLoCiceroWGNO

Twitter: @PeytonLoCicero

Instagram: @PeytonLoCicero