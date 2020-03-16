All Catholic public masses, gatherings canceled due to coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS – Archbishop Gregory Aymond has announced the cancellation of all public masses and gatherings at churches as concerns about the spread of coronavirus intensify.

Here is the statement from Aymond:

Dear Friends in Christ:

In light of the announcements from President Trump and Governor Edwards today, effective immediately, public Mass cannot be celebrated. Priests may celebrate Mass privately.

Wednesday night confessions scheduled for the upcoming three Wednesdays are canceled. Stations of the Cross and any other gatherings for prayer must also be canceled.

All St. Joseph Altars that have not already been canceled or postponed must cancel as of today.

Let us pray for those who have died because of the virus, and for the healing of those who have been affected.

Let us turn to our loving God and implore his protection. This is a time to lean on our faith and to act responsibly as has been requested by our government officials. May the healing power of Jesus be with you and all you hold in your heart.

Be assured of my prayers daily and I will pray for you in my private daily Mass.

Our Lady of Prompt Succor, hasten to help us.

Wishing you God’s blessings, I am

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Reverend Gregory M. Aymond

Archbishop of New Orleans