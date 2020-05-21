Alario Center COVID-19 testing site will close for Memorial Day Weekend

A worker instructs people on how to collect their own nasopharyngeal swab samples to test for the coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site organized by the nonprofit organization Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) at Dr. Jorge Prieto Math and Science Academy in Chicago on Monday, May 18, 2020. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

JEFFERSON, LA – Due to Memorial Day, the Alario Center COVID-19 testing site will temporarily close on Saturday, May 23, 2020 – Monday, May 25, 2020. The site will reopen on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 8:00 a.m.

All individuals interested in being tested for COVID-19 at this site are encouraged to do so tomorrow, May 22, 2020, prior to its temporary closure. Drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at the Alario Center to any individual who is 18 years or older with symptoms. Upon arrival at the site, individuals are required to remain in their vehicles and to provide identification; proof of insurance is not needed at this testing location.