Al Copeland Foundation salutes COVID ‘Heroes’

NEW ORLEANS–A Sysco semi-truck uptown brought supplies to healthcare heroes working at Touro Infirmary today. The delivery was part of a campaign from a familiar name in the New Orleans community, The Al Copeland Foundation, which was founded 12 years ago to find a cure for the cancer that took the life of its namesake, restaurateur Al Copeland.

In the wake of COVID-19, the foundation knew they needed to help out so they developed an effort called ‘Be a Hero, Thank a Hero.’

Supplies being delivered to Touro Infirmary from the Al Copeland Foundation

Al Coepland Jr. told WGNO, “This campaign is really designed to try to help the people in those hospitals that in desperate need of groceries, and jsut basic supplies. What we decided to do was to set up our foundation, launch the infrastructure through our website, make direct contacts to people within area hospitals throughout the state of Louisiana, and then find out their exact needs, and then we would supply them those needs through our supply chain that delivers to our restaurants.”

Today’s care packages included 25,000 pieces of fresh produce, poultry, drinks and toiletries. To date, the foundation has made deliveries to at least 5 area hospitals.

If you’d like to ‘Be a Hero, and Thank a Hero, log on to www.alcopelandfoundation.org