According to LDH, 537 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths, 28 parishes

BATON ROUGE – The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Louisiana has jumped to 537.

Orleans Parish continues to lead the state with 326 confirmed cases.

Jefferson Parish has the second most cases, and is now in the triple digits, at 104 cases.

The number of confirmed deaths in the state is steadily climbing, with four new deaths reported today.

The deaths of a 38-year-old Catahoula Parish resident, a 77-year-old Jefferson Parish resident, a 72-year-old Orleans Parish resident and a 49-year-old Orleans Parish resident were all reported on Friday.

Reports show all of the deceased had underlying medical conditions.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities in Louisiana to 14.

Of the state’s 64 parishes, coronavirus cases have been reported in 28 so far.

Nearly 1,100 coronavirus tests have been completed by the Louisiana Department of Health, and 847 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs.