Abita Springs Mayor tests positive for COVID-19

ABITA SPRINGS – On Wednesday afternoon, the Town of Abita Springs took to social media to announce positive diagnosis for the Mayor.

The Facebook post says that although Mayor Curtis tested positive for COVID-19, at this time, no other town employees have tested positive.

Out of caution, Town Hall will be closed to visitors and Town Hall employees will work remotely on Wednesday December 30th. Town Hall was already scheduled to be closed on Thursday and Friday for the New Year holiday.

All Town Hall employees will quarantine until Monday January 4th out of an abundance of caution and to await test results and to allow for a thorough cleaning of Town Hall offices.

Mayor Curtis and all town employees are following doctors’ orders and CDC guidelines for preventing the spread of Covid.