A slow reawakening in New Orleans as restrictions are eased

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans is stirring to life during the Memorial Day weekend with restaurants and businesses opening for the first time in more than two months of coronavirus-related shutdowns.

But it’s uncertain how soon visitors will be ready to come back to the tourism-dependent city. As of Saturday, Louisiana had more than 37,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Deaths related to the disease totaled 2,560. But there have been positive trends leading the state to ease restrictions.

They include a steady drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations that peaked at over 2,100 in April. Hospitalizations totaled 836 Saturday.