A New Orleans mom begged her son to get the COVID vaccine

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tarsha Bradstreet takes a seat at Cafe Reconcile.

It’s where her son Josh was working, interning actually.

Until he got sick and a few nights ago, died from COVID.

WGNO’s Bill Wood interviewed Josh Contreras last month in a story about Cafe Reconcile.

It’s the place where kids ages 16 to 24 go to reconcile their lives while learning the restaurant business.

That’s why Josh was here.

Tasha begged her son to get the COVID vaccine.

He did not.

Her mission is now a message to save lives.

Josh’s family has set up a GoFundMe for his funeral.