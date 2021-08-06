A call for prayer and fasting from Gov. John Bel Edwards

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state’s COVID-19 situation at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The governor’s office is calling on the people of Louisiana who believe in prayer to join him and First Lady Donna Edwards while they take their lunchtime to pray and fast over the next three days.

According to Governor Edwards, he and his wife will be praying for Louisiana’s health care workers and all who are sick with or affected by COVID-19. Edwards also says he is urging all Louisianans to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask whenever they are in a public indoor space.

“Yesterday, I asked hundreds of ministers and pastors throughout Louisiana to join me during the lunch hour next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in praying and fasting for our state, and I am extending this invitation to anyone and everyone who is so inclined, no matter their religious beliefs. I believe very strongly in the power of prayer, and there are thousands of people right now in Louisiana who need to be lifted up in prayer. So I hope you will join your prayers to mine for healing and protection,” Gov. Edwards said. “I will be praying that our sick may fight this illness, that the medical professionals caring for them can remain strong and safe, that our children, teachers and school support staff can safely begin the school year and that our people will do everything they can to help us slow the spread of this terrible virus.”