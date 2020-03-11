84-year-old Lambeth House resident one of 6 presumed positive coronavirus cases in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - An 84-year-old man who lives at the Lambeth House retirement community has been transferred to a hospital for treatment and is presumed to have the coronavirus.

The unidentified man is one of six people in the greater New Orleans area who are presumed to have the COVID-19 virus. He was hospitalized on March 6 after experiencing pneumonia-like symptoms, according to Lambeth House CEO Scott Crabtree.

The Centers for Disease Control are monitoring the health of the Lambeth resident, Crabtree said.

In response to the man's illness, Lambeth House has restricted interaction between assisted living residents and independent living residents. All off-site activities and on-site social events have been cancelled, non-essential visitors have been banned, and the center's cafe and wellness center have been closed.

Sitters and domestic housekeepers have also been banned from accessing Lambeth House.

"While CDC guidance still allows residents to exit the Lambeth House property, residents are strongly advised against doing so," Crabtree said. "Those residents who do choose to leave the property will be subject to health screenings upon returning to Lambeth House."