HAMMOND – At least eight restaurants in the Hammond area have closed their doors because their workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cate Street Seafood, Brady’s Restaurant, Salty Joe’s Barbecue, Kirin Sushi, and the La Carretas locations in Hammond and Downtown Ponchatoula all say they’ve closed for sanitizing.

The restaurants have not yet told us if they know if the workers are quarantining.