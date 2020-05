NEW ORLEANS, LA- 70 OSPO employees have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Twenty employees with the sheriff’s department have returned to work after testing positive.

126 inmates at OPSO have tested positive. Those who have tested positive are medically segregated.

Six inmates have refused testing and are under quarantine.

A total of 720 inmates have been tested to date.

Two members of the OPSO staff, Lt. Garry P. Duplessis and Deputy Vanessa Mackey, have passed away after contracting COVID-19.