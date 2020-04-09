7 P.M. – A Mississippi Town Hall with Gov. Tate Reeves

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News will host a Mississippi Town Hall with Governor Tate Reeves. The town hall starts at 7:00 p.m.

The governor will address the statewide response to the current coronavirus outbreak and will be joined by Mississippi’s State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, Senior Deputy for the Office of Protection at the Mississippi State Department of Health Jim Craig and Executive Director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Greg Michel.

Due to restrictions on large gatherings, the one-hour virtual Town Hall will take place at the studios of WJTV-TV in Jackson, Mississippi, and bring viewers in communities across the state together via live television broadcast and livestream video. Viewers will be invited to submit questions to Governor Reeves via social media using the hashtag #AskReeves.

The television broadcast will be hosted by WJTV-TV anchor Byron Brown and will air on three Nexstar stations serving the state, including WJTV-TV (CBS), WHLT-TV (CBS) in Hattiesburg, and WREG-TV (CBS) in Memphis. Other television stations carrying the broadcast include WXXV-TV (FOX, NBC) in Gulfport, WMDN-TV (CBS) in Meridian, and WCBI-TV (CBS) in Columbus. All six of these stations will also provide a livestream of the broadcast on their respective websites. Three other Nexstar stations will provide a livestream only, including WGNO-TV in New Orleans, WVLA-TV in Baton Rouge, and WKRG-TV in Mobile.