5 Lafourche Parish Public Schools employees test positive for COVID-19, 33 in quarantine

THIBODAUX – Less than one week before Lafourche Parish Public School students are expected to return to classrooms for in-person education, nearly 40 district employees either already have COVID-19 or they have been recently exposed to the virus.

“Lafourche Parish Public Schools has 5 employees that test positive for COVID-19,” Lafourche Parish School District Technology and Communications Coordinator Dean Guidry said. “We have 33 employees in quarantine out of approximately 2000 employees in our district.”

Guidry declined to name the schools where the district employees work. The affected schools are “scattered throughout our district,” according to Guidry.

Public schools in Lafourche Parish are scheduled to begin in-person education on August 24. Despite the setback, Guidry said that plan remains in place.

“At this time, we still intend to proceed with our in-person education plan beginning next week,” he said.