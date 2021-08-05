4th Surge Continues: Mass testing site reopens amid the rise in case numbers.

Where to get tested if you are showing signs of Covid-19...

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Healthcare works continue to say that this fourth wave of Covid is the “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” So, they are urging those who haven’t gotten a vaccine to do so now.

Governor Edwards is also saying that anyone who thinks they’ve been exposed should get tested immediately to help stop the spread.

With case numbers on the rise, the state and City of New Orleans are reopening their third drive-thru mass testing location, which will also offer covid vaccines.

“We’re testing at the site but, also we are offering vaccinations which is critically important because you know while you may not be if experiencing any symptoms or you have not been exposed to anyone, we want to stress that vaccinations are critically important for people to be getting right now,” said Chantell Reed, News Orleans Deputy Director of Health.

Along the Lakefront at UNO in the Arena Parking lot, is where you can once again go to get tested and vaccinated. When you arrive, since this is both a vaccine site and covid testing site, you’ll want to be sure to tell the personnel which service you need. The healthcare providers are being super careful and diligent in keeping those who might be infected away from those who are looking to get protected.

For vaccines, no pre-registration is required. There are two options, the Pfizer vaccine or the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine. As a reminder, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children 12 and older.

If you are coming to one of the three locations for testing, you are encouraged to pre-register online. Tests here are self-administered, PCR non-invasive nasal swab. You’ll get your results two to four days later.

Schedule:



UNO Lakefront Area Parking Lot, 6801 Franklin Ave.

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday (evening hours may fluctuate based on events at the arena)

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday

Mahalia Jackson Theater Parking Lot, 1419 Basin St.

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday

Harold MacDonald Sr. Park, 900 Drake Ave.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

If transportation is an issue, there are options to get you there.

Uber is offering rides. Use the code 10mvnola in the Uber app, or call 311 for info.

Lyft is also offering free rides, which can be accessed on its website.

Both testing and vaccines are free of charge. And no need for an ID or insurance card.