47 Louisiana long-term care sites seen as virus ‘clusters’

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s nursing homes, assisted living sites and adult residential care facilities are showing more and more “clusters” of the coronavirus.

But the full scale of the outbreak at those sites remains uncertain. Louisiana’s Department of Health has identified 47 long-term care facilities that it considers a cluster.

That means two or more cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus there appear to be connected to each other. Louisiana’s health department reports the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 now tops 6,400.

It’s difficult to determine whether nursing homes and retirement facilities represent an outsized share of the infected.

The state has stopped releasing statistics for identified cluster sites.