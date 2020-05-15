40,000 new unemployment claims as Louisiana looks to reopen

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana authorities are reporting more than 33,400 coronavirus cases in the state. Thursday’s figure marks a jump of more than 800 reported cases.

But Gov. John Bel Edwards says that’s because a new lab began reporting figures with many cases dating back to March. He noted that new cases relative to the number of tests being conducted continues to decline.

Meanwhile, the state on Friday is set to begin easing some of the business restrictions meant to blunt the pandemic. But the effects will be limited.

Many businesses will be limited to 25% capacity and strict social distancing guidelines will be in place.