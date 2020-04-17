4 Louisiana Congressmen on President’s economic task force

President Trump has announced the creation of an economic task force consisting of a bipartisan group of members of congress, including four from Louisiana.

Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy join Representative Steve Scalise and Mike Johnson on the president’s task force.

President Trump also organized a conference call with the nation’s governors yesterday to talk about guidelines for reopening the country.

But the president says he is leaving those details up to each state.

Governor John Bel Edwards was part of that conference call, but he says Louisiana is not ready to go back to normal yet.

Edwards has a task force of his own called the Resilient Louisiana Commission.

The commission will start by getting an understanding of how hard non-essential healthcare and other businesses have been hit by the outbreak.

When that data comes in, the task force will focus on how to reopen Louisiana safely.