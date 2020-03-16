3rd COVID-19 patient dies in Orleans Parish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Governor John Bel Edwards has announced the third death from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

Edwards gave an update at a press conference this afternoon.

"I would remind you that this time last week, we had just announced our first positive case of COVID-19," Edwards said. "As of this briefing, we now have 136 cases, 22 new cases since our morning update. One of those new cases is in Ascension Paris, the first in the capitol region of the state. And sadly, just moments ago we had our third death, an 84-year-old from Lambeth House in Orleans Parish."

The majority of cases remain clustered in Orleans Parish, with 94 positive cases as of this afternoon.

Twelve patients at Lambeth House have now tested positive for COVID-19.