3 have been reinfected with COVID-19 in Baja California, officials say; cases surpass 20,000

In this May 14, 2020 photo, Dr. Damian Gutierrez, left, and Dr. Miguel Vazquez, left, assess the lungs of a new coronavirus patient, in Tijuana, Mexico. Tijuana hospitals have become swamped with suspected COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Joebeth Terriquez)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — The Mexican state of Baja California, directly south of California, is reporting more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since the pandemic began.

It’s also reporting that 3,637 people have died as a result of the virus.

In Tijuana, a city of about 1.6 million residents, 6,575 cases and 1,507 fatalities have been reported.

Currently, 92 cases remain active in Tijuana, according to the Baja California’s Secretary of Health Alonso Pérez Rico.

Pérez Rico is also reporting that three of the patients got the virus yet again after being infected, treated and released from hospitals in the past.

It’s widely believed that once a person gets the virus, they are immune to it for the rest of their lives.

“The antibodies tend to remain in the body for a lifetime, but we’re looking into it further,” said Pérez Rico. “There are studies underway looking into how long the antibodies remain due to genetic variables found in people, whether they do last an entire lifetime.”

In the meantime, the secretary of health is urging people to get a flu shot to avoid complications from influenza, which according to him causes similar complications as the coronavirus.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.