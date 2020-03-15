2nd Louisiana resident dies of coronavirus; 91 cases reported statewide

Courtesy Louisiana Department of Health

NEW ORLEANS – A second Louisiana resident has died from the coronavirus as the number of cases reported statewide approaches 100.

Ninety-one cases have been reported in Louisiana as of March 15, with 247 tests completed, and two deaths. Ten of the state’s 64 parishes have reported cases so far, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

There have now been 65 cases of coronavirus reported in Orleans Parish, and both reported deaths have been in New Orleans.

The second person to die from coronavirus in Louisiana was 53-years-old and had “underlying medical conditions,” according to a statement from the office of Governor John Bel Edwards. They were being treated Touro Infirmary in New Orleans.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a statement saying the person who died was a friend of hers.

“The news this morning of a second death in Orleans Parish is deeply heartbreaking to me, personally — and is additional tragic news for the people of our City,” Cantrell said. “The patient in this instance was a friend of mine, but every one of those impacted by this outbreak is someone’s friend, someone’s father, someone’s loved one. Our people are being hurt by this, and we all have a role to play in trying to keep them safe. Keep these victims and their families in your prayers, and in their name, for their sake: fight the spread. Stay home, don’t gather in large groups, and listen to our public health authorities.”

Edwards said every confirmed case backs up the seriousness of the situation statewide.

“Sadly, we have lost our second Louisianan to COVID-19,” Edwards said. “We ask the state to join us in sending prayers to the family members and friends who are going through this difficult time. As the number of positive cases continues to rise, we need every person to take the necessary actions to help reduce the spread of this virus. It is an extremely serious situation that demands all of our attention. Our elderly and those with chronic health conditions are the most vulnerable, but we all need to act responsibly and look out for ourselves and our neighbors.”