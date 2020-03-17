5 P.M. Update: 25 new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana… 196 total in the state

LOUISIANA – The Louisiana Department of Health issued their 5 p.m. update, which has higher numbers all around.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 196. Four people have died as a result of the virus, two being Lambeth House residents.

Now on the LDH website, cases can be viewed by age group.

For updates on positive cases and deaths, visit the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 webpage.



Everyone is warned to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy.



These precautions include:

Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently

Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm

Avoiding touching your face

Routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces

Avoiding close contact with others

And staying home if you are sick