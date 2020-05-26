2020 Manning Passing Academy canceled

THIBODAUX – The Manning Passing Academy has been canceled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

In a letter posted to the MPA website, Archie Manning said current regulations in the city of Thibodaux, where the academy is held every year, prevent any sleepover camps, recreational camps, and leagues for the rest of the summer.

“As you are aware, we have been in constant contact with state, parish, and local health authorities as well as the Nicholls State administration and our Governor in response to the virus,” Manning wrote. “We have always kept you updated and remained cautiously optimistic for staging our annual camp. There are times during a ballgame where you have to call an audible, and I’m disappointed to say that we’re gong to have to call one now and postpone this year’s camp to comply with the next stage of guidelines set forth by the state and the City of Thibodaux.”

The postponement will be a disappointment to the over 1,200 campers, over 200 trainers and staff members, and countless local businesses who rely on the annual event, Manning said, but the move was necessary.

All registration and fees for the 2020 camp will roll over for the 2021 camp, which is scheduled for June 24 through June 27, 2021.

Read Manning’s entire statement on the Manning Passing Academy website.