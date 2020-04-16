2020 Jazz & Heritage Festival is canceled

NEW ORLEANS – Out of an abundance of caution, organizers for Jazz Fest 2020 have decided to cancel the traditional event this year.

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to evolve unpredictably, the safety of all musicians, fans, participants, and staff is the number one priority for organizers.

The festival has been a long-standing tradition in the Big Easy for 50 years. The eight-day festival takes place every spring, drawing in festival-goers from all over the world while boasting traditional New Orleans culture, music, and food.

“This conclusion is made after much deliberation. It takes something truly momentous to interrupt a 50-year New Orleans tradition as special as the Festival, but we feel strongly that the most prudent course right now is to allow more time for the situation to stabilize,” said Jazz Fest organizers. “We thank everyone for their patience as we have considered all of the matters necessary to making this difficult decision.”

With this cancellation, work has already begun for next year. Jazz Fest 2021 will take place April 22 through May 2, 2021.

If you are a Jazz Fest 2020 Ticketholder, your 2020 tickets will be valid for next year’s festival. Purchasers of 2020 tickets will receive notification no later than April 22 regarding a refund if they cannot attend in 2021.

If your tickets were purchased at the Smoothie King Center, you can stay tuned to Festival social media platforms for refund information to be released in the next few days.

If you have any questions, you can email the Ticket Office at support@festivalticketing.com.