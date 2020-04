NEW ORLEANS – On Tuesday, BUKU Music + Art Project officials announced that the event will now be cancelled, rather than rescheduled.

In the early days of the coronavirus outbreak in Louisiana, BUKU officials announced the fest, originally scheduled for March 20 and 21, would be reschedule for Labor Day weekend.

However, on Tuesday, BUKU released the following statement:

Full refunds are available through May 7 and may take up to 21 days to process.

Follow the link in your email to complete the refund process.