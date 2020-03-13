2 more presumptive positive COVID-19 cases identified in St. Tammany

COVINGTON – St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper announced this morning that two more presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus have been identified in St. Tammany Parish.

It remains unclear at this time whether or not these two cases are included in the Louisiana Department of Health’s official count of COVID-19 cases in the state, which stands at 19.

The statement from Cooper was posted to the St. Tammany Parish Government Facebook page.

“The Louisiana Department of Health has advised us of two more presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in St. Tammany. Both are residents of St. Tammany,” Cooper said in the statement. “We want to keep citizens apprised of the latest information on COVID-19 in our community, and remind everyone that we are all part of this community response.We will consult with our Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, health experts, and other local officials to determine what, if any additional steps need to be taken in light of these two new presumptive cases.”

The key concern continues to be preventing the spread of the virus, Cooper said.

“We are asking all citizens to continue to monitor local information about COVID-19 in our community,” Cooper said. “Continue to practice personal protective measures to help prevent the spread of the virus. Clean doorknobs, wash hands for 20 seconds with soap or use hand sanitizer with 60 % alcohol, know your risk, and avoid large crowded areas if you are high-risk.”