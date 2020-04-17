“19 Thanks” aims to honor essential workers state-wide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – “I was at home thinking about the surreal environment that we find ourselves in. I just wondered if there was a way we could turn COVID-19 on its head a bit.”

Deborah Sternberg, a philanthropist and business executive out of Baton Rouge, believes she’s done just that, spear-heading the “19 Thanks” event set to take place this Sunday, April 19, at 7 p.m.

The event aims to honor those essential workers, in the healthcare field and those working in the grocery stores and other essential positions, at a time where their jobs put them at a risk of contracting COVID-19.

“We’re encouraging people to ring their doorbells, and if they have bells, to walk out in their driveways and ring them,” says Sternberg. “If you have neither, you can bang a pot or pan, we’re hoping that brings light to the people going hungry during this crisis.”

Louisiana United Way is one of several non-profits that have partnered with Sternberg for the event. Sarah Berthelot, President and CEO of Louisiana United Way, encourages people to donate to their local food banks during this time, as well.

“We’re hoping people see this as an opportunity to give back to those that need it during this time,” says Berthelot.

Visit https://www.19thanks.org/ to see how you can be a part of this state-wide event.