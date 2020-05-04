$15M in grant awards for COVID-19 patients from Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

Children wear a face cover outside a convenience store in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, March 16, 2020. Iraq announced a weeklong curfew to help fight the spread of coronavirus, late Sunday. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is releasing supplemental grant awards as part of the Trump administration’s comprehensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CARES Act provided SAMHSA with $15 million to address tribal needs related to COVID-19. To quickly provide funding in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, SAMHSA is providing supplemental funding to 154 current Tribal Behavioral Health (TBH) grant recipients in the amount of $97,402 each to meet the increased mental and substance use disorders needs among tribes.

“SAMHSA is prioritizing releasing CARES Act funding to communities across the country,” said Elinore F. McCance-Katz, the HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and the head of SAMHSA. “We know how urgent our country’s mental health and substance use disorder crises were before the coronavirus pandemic and how they are increasing as a result of it.”

The purpose of the TBH program is to prevent suicide and substance misuse, to reduce the impact of trauma, and to promote mental health among American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) youths up to 24 years old.

The program is also intended to reduce the impact of mental and substance use disorders, foster culturally responsive models that reduce and respond to the impact of trauma in AI/AN communities, and enable AI/AN communities to facilitate collaboration among agencies to support youths as they transition into adulthood. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, SAMHSA has awarded $375 million in grant funding.

For more information on SAMHSA´s efforts to strengthen treatment for mental and substance use disorder during the pandemic, visit www.samhsa.gov/coronavirus .