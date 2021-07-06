15 Miss Mexico contestants test positive for COVID-19

CHIHUAHUA (Border Report) — Chihuahua’s Secretary of Health is reporting that 15 contestants in the Miss Mexico beauty pageant tested positive for COVID-19 along with one staff member.

The positive results were made public on July 2, the day after the competition ended.

Event organizers were reportedly forced to reveal the findings when an anonymous call claimed at least 11 of the beauty queens had tested positive for the SARS CoV2.

Health officials then went to the site of the competition to administer tests.

Pageant organizers confirmed the existence of positive results, including Miss Chihuahua’s.

Contestants who tested positive have been notified and are being asked to isolate for the next two weeks.

The Secretary of Health says it laments the lack of honesty and transparency on behalf of the pageant’s operators.

Miss Michoacán, Karolina Vidales, was named Miss Mexico 2021.

