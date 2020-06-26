1,300-plus leap in reported Louisiana coronavirus cases

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The number of reported COVID-19 cases in Louisiana has taken another large one-day jump, increasing by more than 1,300.

And hospitalizations for the disease caused by the new coronavirus hit 700 in figures posted Friday by the state health department. That’s an increase of 47 from a day earlier. And it’s up from a low of 542 two weeks ago.

The increasing numbers led Gov. John Bel Edwards to put off a further easing of restrictions on public gatherings and some business activity.

Baton Rouge’s mayor on Friday unveiled a phone number and website for people to anonymously report businesses that don’t comply with restrictions.