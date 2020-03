NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Department of Health has updated the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

As of 9:30 a.m. on March 16, 114 cases have been confirmed statewide, with the vast majority in Orleans Parish, where 79 cases have been confirmed and two people have died.

Jefferson Parish remains in a distant second place after Orleans, with 16 coronavirus cases confirmed.

Ten of the state’s 64 parishes have confirmed cases so far.

The next update will be at 5:30 p.m.