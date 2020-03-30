11 OPSO employees test positive for coronavirus, along with multiple inmates

ORLEANS PARISH – A total of 11 OPSO employees have tested positive for COVID-19. This is an increase of three since Friday afternoon.

One employee tested negative, and 19 are awaiting their test results. Eight employees self-quarantined and three employees have returned back to work.

One Wellpath employee tested positive over the weekend, and two tested negative. Currently, six Wellpath employees have tested positive for COVID 19.

An additional six employees have self-quarantined, and nine are awaiting their test results.

Two inmates tested negative and two inmates tested positive for COVID19. Of the positive inmates, one is currently in the hospital, and the second is located at TDC.

Five inmates are still awaiting test results.

There are currently 780 inmates at OJC, and the population at the Temporary Detention Center (TDC) is 44.

There are four inmates currently in the Intake and Processing Center (IPC).

Hunts currently has twenty (20) inmates.

Read the exact report here.