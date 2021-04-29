Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 574 new cases, 9 new deaths on April 29

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 574 new cases and 9 new deaths on Thursday, April 29, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 457,896 and the total number of deaths to 10,376.

The number of probable cases rose by 139 to 68,839 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 431 to a total of 389,057. The number of probable deaths rose by 4 for a total of 916 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 5 to 9,460. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased on Thursday by 1 and the use of ventilators went up by 2. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 308 with 52 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 40 new cases were reported while 12 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,541 total confirmed cases and 406 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

Ouachita Parish – 16,541 cases, 406 deaths (9 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 3,364 cases, 85 deaths (5 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 2,429 cases, 70 deaths (8 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 2,381 cases, 105 deaths (1 rescinded case)

Union Parish –2,047 cases, 70 deaths (9 new cases)

Richland Parish – 1,997 cases, 43 deaths (4 new cases)

Concordia Parish –1,595 cases, 45 deaths (4 new cases)

Madison Parish –1,517 cases, 34 deaths (2 rescinded cases)

Jackson Parish –1,471 cases, 45 deaths (3 rescinded cases)

Winn Parish –1,155 cases, 33 deaths (no change)

West Carroll Parish –1,092 cases, 39 deaths (no change)

La Salle Parish –973 cases, 25 deaths (3 rescinded cases)

Catahoula Parish –895 cases, 33 deaths (3 rescinded cases)

East Carroll Parish –887 cases, 21 deaths (1 new case)

Caldwell Parish – 770 cases, 24 deaths (no change)

Tensas Parish –317 cases, 6 deaths (no change)