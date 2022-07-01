BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) are known for putting their lives on the line to rescue citizens from fires.

But as summer temperatures tighten their grip on the capital area, these rescuers find themselves fighting a different kind of heat-related battle.

According to a Wednesday (June 22) post on BRFD’s official Facebook page, hot weather is making a lot of people in Baton Rouge ill.

Since the start of June, the Fire Department says its responded to a total of 35 heat-related calls, and “many more are expected, with temperatures reaching up to 100 degrees.”

Fire officials are urging locals to be mindful of summer’s extreme temperatures by taking steps to ward off heat-related illnesses.

Some of the suggestions BRFD offered in this regard are:

-Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, even if you’re not thirsty. The CDC suggests drinking 1 cup (8 ounces) of water every 15–20 minutes.

-Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

-Apply sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher and reapply every two hours or more often if you’re sweating.

-Limit your time outdoors, especially during the hottest hours of the day (generally 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in a cool, air-conditioned space.

-Never leave children or pets alone in cars, even for a short period. The interior temperature can quickly become unbearable.

-If you or someone you know begins to experience heat-related symptoms such as cramps, headache, nausea, rapid breathing, dizziness, or fainting, call 9-1-1 immediately.





Click here for additional information related to staying safe in Louisiana’s extreme summertime temperatures.

