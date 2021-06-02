BOIL WATER ADVISORY: South end of Washington Parish

FRANKLINTON, La. (WGNO)— The Rural Franklinton Water corporation has experienced issues with its water supply in the South end of Washington Parish.

As a precaution the corporation is issuing a Boil Advisory effective immediately.

They recommend all Rural Franklinton Water Corporation customers to disinfect their water before consuming it.

What should residents do?

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another. You can also add a small pinch of salt to each quart of water.

Rural Franklinton Water Corporation will rescind the Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.

For more information contact (985) 515-9322 or (985) 500-4805.