NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday morning, the Sewerage and Water Board issued a precautionary boil advisory for a limited portion of the Westbank of New Orleans.

The areas include the Norman Canal, Noland Canal, Donner Canal, and the entire Lower Coast of Algiers. Additionally, there is also a portion of a small industrial complex in Plaquemines Parish that is affected by the precautionary boil water advisory.

According to the Sewage and Water Board of New Orleans, water pressures in the area fell below 20 pounds per square inch (psi) due to a fire hydrant being hit in the area of Somerset Drive and General De Gaulle Drive.

Here is a map of the affected areas.

Residents in the affected area are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food, or brush their teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash their hands, shower, or bathe.

SWBNO crews are onsite and have isolated the water main to make the full repair.

Healthy adults should take the following precautions:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.

Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children, and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness, or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.

SWBNO will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled. If you have any questions, please call 52-WATER (504-529-2837).

INSTRUCTIONS FOR BOILING WATER

Bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute. If the water has a flat taste afterward, shake it in a bottle or pour it from one container to another.

Please review general and LDH recommendations for managing a boil water advisory at ready.nola.gov/plan/boil-water