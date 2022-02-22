NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for different areas of New Orleans, the Sewerage & Water Board announced on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the S&WB, affected areas of the advisory include:

Wright Rd, Lake Pontchartrain, Paris Ave, and I-10 in addition to the Oak Island Subdivision

Industrial Canal, I-10, St. Bernard Ave and Lake Pontchartrain

Click here to view a map of the affected areas.

The board reports water pressures dropped below 20 PSI while crews were making repairs to a water main on General Ogden and Nelson streets in Hollygrove.

Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to use bottle or boiled tap water to:

Drink

Cook

Clean food

Brush teeth

Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower, or bathe.

The boil advisory will remain in place until further notice. Check back to WGNO for the latest updates.