Boil Advisory: City of Covington

COVINGTON CITY, La. (WGNO)— The city of Covington has experienced problems with the water supply.
A boil advisory is in place immediately in the following areas as a precaution:
S. Massachusetts from E 4th Avenue to the River, E 4th Avenue
from S. Massachusetts to S Water Street, S. Vermont between E. 4th Avenue and E. 2nd
Avenue, E. 1st Avenue, E. 2nd Avenue, E. 3rd Avenue, S Jahncke between E. 4th to Old
Landing Road, Old Landing Road, Ann Street, Alma Loop, S America Street, Lucie Ln,
Cypress Road, Cypress Cove, Bennett Road, Riverbend Dr, Poplar Drive, Phyllis Drive, Pine
Street, Riverview Drive
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including
fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods.
Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has
been brought to a rolling boil.
The boil advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the city upon notification from Louisiana
Department of Health.
If you have any questions contact 985-898-4700