Blue Cross lifts early drug refill restrictions ahead of Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — On Friday afternoon, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana urged all residents to consider their health needs and take steps to prepare, especially in the ongoing COVID-19 surge.

Blue Cross and HMO Louisiana are allowing early prescription medicine refills for a limited time. This applies to members with Express Scripts pharmacy benefits through Blue Cross. Members should make sure they have enough medication for a few days in case they need to evacuate or are unable to leave their homes during severe weather.

Anyone having trouble refilling a prescription can call the Pharmacy or Customer Service number on your ID card.

Blue Cross and Express Scripts will help you and your pharmacy with this process.

As your families make storm preparations, consider your healthcare needs:

Keep your healthcare coverage information handy, including your ID card . Blue Cross customers can log into their member accounts to get a digital version of their ID cards. Many other health plans offer digital versions of ID cards, which is an easy way to keep this information with you.



. Blue Cross customers can log into their member accounts to get a digital version of their ID cards. Many other health plans offer digital versions of ID cards, which is an easy way to keep this information with you. Make a list of your family’s health information, including any medications you take with dosages and the names of your healthcare providers and their contact information . Store this on your phone, or keep a written copy in your wallet or somewhere else it will be with you if you leave home. If you need to get care or get a prescription filled while away, this will be very helpful.



. Store this on your phone, or keep a written copy in your wallet or somewhere else it will be with you if you leave home. If you need to get care or get a prescription filled while away, this will be very helpful. Take precautions against COVID-19. Be aware that a statewide mask mandate is in effect for all indoor public places. And, shelters or transportation services for evacuation may enforce social distancing to limit the spread of the virus. Follow all rules and public health guidelines.



Be aware that a statewide mask mandate is in effect for all indoor public places. And, shelters or transportation services for evacuation may enforce social distancing to limit the spread of the virus. Follow all rules and public health guidelines. Sign up for telehealth services so you can be treated online if you’re away from home. Ask your regular healthcare providers if they offer telehealth services. Blue Cross customers can have 24/7 online doctor visits with BlueCare, the insurer’s telehealth platform.



BlueCare works on any device with internet and a camera, like a smartphone, laptop, tablet or computer, and is a good option to treat routine, non-emergency medical conditions like pink eye, mild stomach viruses, bladder infections, rashes and more. BlueCare is available in all 50 states, and BlueCare providers can write prescriptions to treat many conditions via telehealth.



BlueCare is easy to use and costs less than ER or urgent care visits. What you pay for a BlueCare visit depends on your plan type and benefits. Before your visit begins, you’ll see what it will cost. You will not be charged until your visit is finished. Create your BlueCare account at www.BlueCareLA.com or with the BlueCare mobile app for Apple and Android devices.